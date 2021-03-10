Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $450,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $11.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,064.54. 13,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,739. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,013.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1,747.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,463. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.