Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $313.49 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the quarter. The Progressive makes up approximately 0.9% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of The Progressive worth $313,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 8,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,538,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,660,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,041,000 after buying an additional 217,020 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.65. 5,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.03. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

