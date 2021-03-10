Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,463,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,971 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $473,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,247,359,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,838,000 after buying an additional 426,939 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,900,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,490,000 after buying an additional 69,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,611,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,281,000 after buying an additional 116,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.11. 73,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $150.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.