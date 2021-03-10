Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 42,755 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,755 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.9% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $306,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,676,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $457,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the period. TRB Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 30,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 317,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,358.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 83,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after acquiring an additional 78,161 shares during the period. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.78. 191,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,492,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $759.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $15,502,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,385,666 shares of company stock valued at $369,792,770. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

