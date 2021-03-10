Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 89.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

NYSE:BKR opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

