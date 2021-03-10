Balancer Hits Market Capitalization of $325.03 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Balancer has a total market cap of $325.03 million and $129.80 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be bought for about $46.81 or 0.00083521 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.48 or 0.00507610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00069681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00056182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.09 or 0.00546163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00074886 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

Balancer Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

