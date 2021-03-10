Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BBY traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 286.40 ($3.74). 1,595,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,215. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 275.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 253.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.45. Balfour Beatty plc has a 12-month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 298.96 ($3.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

