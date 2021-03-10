Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 910.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,915 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Ballard Power Systems worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLDP shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -105.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.