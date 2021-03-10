bAlpha (BALPHA) Trading 23.7% Lower Today

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 23.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, bAlpha has traded flat against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for $3,694.15 or 0.06512688 BTC on major exchanges. bAlpha has a total market cap of $9.70 million and $4.77 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.11 or 0.00502634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00067821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00054085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00073911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.98 or 0.00534143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00075275 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha’s total supply is 2,624 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

