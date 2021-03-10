Banano Price Up 242.1% Over Last 7 Days (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Banano has traded up 242.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $23.93 million and $213,601.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.68 or 0.00510676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00069651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00055228 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.16 or 0.00769873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00057727 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,096 coins and its circulating supply is 1,204,240,212 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

