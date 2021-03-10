Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Up 7.8%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) shares were up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 475,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 406,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBAR. Santander downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $563.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth $73,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 129.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

