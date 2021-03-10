BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of BDORY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 310,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,903. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BANCO DO BRASIL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.