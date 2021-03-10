Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Up 8%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) shares shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.91. 520,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 303,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $931.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Macro by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 301,523 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Banco Macro by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Banco Macro by 20,815.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,681 shares during the period.

About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

