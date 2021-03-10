Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Up 8%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) shares shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.91. 520,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 303,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.
The firm has a market cap of $931.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09.
About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
