BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

NYSE:BXS opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $34.06.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.