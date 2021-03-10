BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,703 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,469 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

NYSE BXS opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.