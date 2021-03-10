Band Protocol (BAND) 1-Day Volume Hits $103.06 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $290.48 million and $103.06 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.17 or 0.00025042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00054114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.66 or 0.00755567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00065833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00029336 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039729 BTC.

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

