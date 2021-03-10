Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.37 and last traded at $128.63. Approximately 932,174 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 574,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.90.

BAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -119.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.78 and its 200 day moving average is $163.71.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $14,629,156.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $12,553,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,701,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,391 shares of company stock valued at $42,716,238 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 14,461.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.