Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 234,567 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,636 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,567 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $54,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,623,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589 in the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

