Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 317,563 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.16% of Gibraltar Industries worth $50,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,741,000 after buying an additional 422,731 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 13.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth about $455,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average is $74.42.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

