Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 4,142,361 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 401.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142,361 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.94% of GrafTech International worth $55,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 4,320.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668,188 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in GrafTech International by 3,503.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,473,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,368,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,904,000 after acquiring an additional 227,503 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 928,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,949,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 273,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $2,657,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,576,731 shares of company stock valued at $220,048,538. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

