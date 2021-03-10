Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 84,431 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.85% of J & J Snack Foods worth $54,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $165.19 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $169.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.69 and its 200 day moving average is $146.43.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

