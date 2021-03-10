Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 32,020 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $56,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,809,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,402,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,877 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,878,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,042,000 after purchasing an additional 485,949 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $221.93 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.46 and its 200 day moving average is $165.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.63.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

