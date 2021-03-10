Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 320,616 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Valley National Bancorp worth $54,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,721 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 585,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 34.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 406,401 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 118.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 594,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 321,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

