Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 588,103 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 334.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,103 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $55,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.