Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 1,448,541 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,448,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,637,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of Apartment Income REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of AIRC opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.74. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

There is no company description available for Apartment Income REIT Corp.

