Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.55% of Macy’s worth $54,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in M. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

