Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of Saia worth $52,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Saia by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Saia by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $210.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $227.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.44 and its 200 day moving average is $167.94.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

