Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.84% of Papa John’s International worth $51,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,067,000 after purchasing an additional 91,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 10.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,150,000 after purchasing an additional 93,719 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,341,000 after purchasing an additional 92,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 39.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,352,000 after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.72. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.20, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

