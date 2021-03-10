Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of Blueprint Medicines worth $56,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $110,223,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $30,577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 251,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,198,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Shares of BPMC opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $681,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,973.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,122 shares of company stock worth $2,052,183 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

