Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,774,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,854 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.80% of Laureate Education worth $54,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $817,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 247.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

