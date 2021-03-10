Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $51.34 Million Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.18% of Grand Canyon Education worth $51,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $111.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,736.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,411 shares of company stock worth $13,304,481. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.