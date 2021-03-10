Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $51.60 Million Holdings in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Wyndham Destinations worth $51,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1,403.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after buying an additional 1,127,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,248,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,720,000 after buying an additional 404,785 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,793,000 after buying an additional 374,594 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 801,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,659,000 after buying an additional 368,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 311,175 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WYND stock opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.21 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

