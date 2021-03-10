Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $51.93 Million Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of NCR worth $51,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after buying an additional 72,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $39.30.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. NCR’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

