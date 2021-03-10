Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $52.61 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,108 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 45,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of VMware worth $52,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 435 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMW stock opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $161.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

