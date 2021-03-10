Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $53.02 Million Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,750,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 204,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.64% of First BanCorp. worth $53,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 390,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 34,602 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

