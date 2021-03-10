Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $53.59 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of DXC Technology worth $53,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.58.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.