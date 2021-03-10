Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $54.18 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $54,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $112.40 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.53 and a 200-day moving average of $122.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

