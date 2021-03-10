Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $54.37 Million Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,865 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.27% of Premier worth $54,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,882,000 after buying an additional 1,799,968 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 56.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,078,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after buying an additional 749,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Premier by 70.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,050,000 after buying an additional 540,418 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Premier by 24.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,755,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,618,000 after buying an additional 348,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 237,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

