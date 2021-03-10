Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $55.43 Million Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of Shift4 Payments worth $55,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 662,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 279,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $83.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOUR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

