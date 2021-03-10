Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $56 Million Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,464,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Colfax worth $55,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,987.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,575,481. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.11.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -978.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

