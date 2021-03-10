Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.26% of Dycom Industries worth $54,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.86.

DY stock opened at $85.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $93.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

