Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.37% of GoDaddy worth $52,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 9.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $277,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 210,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 84.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 28,211 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $2,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,567 shares of company stock worth $8,914,815 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GDDY opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

