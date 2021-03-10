Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of Smartsheet worth $53,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,038,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,967.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,470 shares of company stock worth $32,198,674. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

