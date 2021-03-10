Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 867,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $51,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after buying an additional 713,320 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,825,000 after buying an additional 589,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after buying an additional 538,418 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 878.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after buying an additional 493,526 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,036,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $55,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $4,694,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,953,964 shares of company stock valued at $114,527,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

