Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.44% of Black Hills worth $55,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Black Hills by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $77.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

