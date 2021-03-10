Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 17,420 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $54,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI stock opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.