Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 33,417 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,417 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.32% of ONE Gas worth $53,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of OGS stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.