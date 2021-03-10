Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 7,733 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $57,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,673. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.42.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $178.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.10.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.47) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

