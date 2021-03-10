Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 92,471 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.32% of Foot Locker worth $55,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 944.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,709 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 88,355 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 393,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,940 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FL. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 8,581 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $334,659.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 216,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,443 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

