Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 95,766 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Boyd Gaming worth $57,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.